Film4 chair Daniel Battsek will step down in March after eight years with the UK organisation.

Battsek joined as director of Film4 in 2016, taking over from David Kosse. He became chair in May 2022 and sat on the Channel 4 board, with Ollie Madden, then head of creative, being promoted to director.

Madden will now lead Film4 and will join Channel 4’s executive management board.

Film4’s current slate features a raft of strong awards contenders, including Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest, Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex and Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers.

“Daniel has been a key partner to me, a trusted champion and friend to countless filmmakers and has driven Film4 towards ever-greater success,” said Alex Mahon, Channel 4 chief executive, in an internal statement (read in full below).

A Channel 4 spokesperson confirmed Battsek’s exit is “completely separate to the other changes at Channel 4” following a report first published in UK newspaper The Guardian on Sunday (January 7) that the public service broadcaster is potentially cutting 200 jobs in its biggest round of layoffs in 15 years.

According to the spokesperson, the departure is a personal decision by Battsek and has been in the works for some time. He plans to be based and working out of the US after he departs Film4 in March.

The spokesperson was unable to confirm if Film4’s budget will be impacted by the Channel 4 cuts.

Battsek joined Film4 in July 2016 from his role as president of Cohen Media Group. He was previously based in the US and has worked at National Geographic Films, Miramax Films, Buena Vista International Films, Palace Pictures and Hoyts Entertainment.

Film4 was honoured with the special recognition award for outstanding contribution to UK film at Screen International’s Big Screen Awards 2023.