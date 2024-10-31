TrustNordisk has boarded international sales on Danish box office hit The Children Of Silver Street.

The family film follows four siblings living alone in a Copenhagen apartment after their mother goes missing, as the siblings try to navigate life while remaining off the radar of the authorities.

Nordisk Film Distribution released The Children Of Silver Street in Denmark on October 10, since when it has topped the Danish box office and recorded 153,524 admissions through to October 29.

The Danish film is directed by Iranian filmmaker Mehdi Avaz, and adapted for screen by Renee Toft Simonsen from her 2019 book of the same name.

It is produced by Stephanie Wiese for Rocket Road Pictures. Wiese previously collaborated with Avaz on 2022 Netflix film Toscana; while Avaz also directed 2023 Netflix feature A Beautiful Life.

The film is backed by the Danish Film Institute, Den Vestdanske Filmpulje, Nordisk Film & TV Fond and TV 2 Denmark.