Picturehouse Cinemas founder Lyn Goleby has rejoined the company in the part-time senior role of interim executive chair.

Beginning with immediate effect, Goleby’s role includes deals, property and identifying key areas for development at the company. She will work closely with Picturehouse managing director Clare Binns and president of Cineworld International Javier Sotomayor.

Screen understands the role is an interim strategic one through which Goleby will help plan the company’s future; there is no current timeframe on it, and no process for a permanent appointment.

Goleby co-founded Picturehouse in 1989 with Tony Jones, starting the boutique chain by buying Oxford’s Phoenix cinema. It expanded through acquiring and building cinemas, and was acquired by Cineworld in December 2012. Goleby departed the company in 2016, since when she has been chairperson at event cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing, and project director at The Chiswick Cinema in west London.

“Well, it’s going to be quite a reunion,” said Goleby. “I’m hugely looking forward to working with Clare and the teams again. This isn’t what the crystal ball would have predicted a few years ago, but it’s going to be an exciting next chapter.”

“We know that Lyn will bring the same passion, knowledge and great judgement to the role – helping us all to write the next exciting chapter in the Picturehouse story,” said Binns.

“Picturehouse has such a rich history in UK exhibition and I am very happy to welcome Lyn back to join Clare Binns in continuing the Picturehouse legacy,” said Sotomayor.

Picturehouse Cinemas has 25 venues across the UK, with sites in London, Brighton, Edinburgh, Liverpool and York among others.