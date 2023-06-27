After a DC Studios search James Gunn (pictured) has found his stars for Superman: Legacy, casting David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Corenswet broke out in Netflix’s The Politician and was recently seen in A24 horror Pearl, Netflix’s Look Both Ways and HBO miniseries We Own This City. He will next be seen opposite Natalie Portman in the Apple TV+ limited series The Lady In The Lake.

Brosnahan earned an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her lead role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She was also in Netflix’s House Of Cards and starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in The Courier, and alongside Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe in Walter Hill’s 2022 western Dead For A Dollar.

Superman: Legacy will be the first feature in the new DC Studios slate and tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

DC Studios co-chairman Gunn, whose Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 earned more than $830m at the worldwide box office this year, will direct from his screenplay based on characters from DC. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Peter Safran, who works alongside Gunn at DC Studios as co-chairman and CEO, is producing the film, which has been scheduled to open on July 11, 2025.