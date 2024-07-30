Marvel Studios’ smash Deadpool & Wolverine will cross $500m at the global box office on its seventh day of release today (July 30) after a record R-rated Monday in North America helped propel the global running total to $496.3m.

On Monday the tentpole starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman earned $24.4m in North America to push the domestic tally to $235.8m. Disney sources said the Monday figure was also the fourth best for a single day in July.

The feature directed by Shawn Levy grossed $26.5m from international markets and $50.9m worldwide. The international running total stands at $260.5m.

The Marvel Studios hit will not take much longer to cross $1bn worldwide and become the second release of the summer to do so after Disney stablemate Inside Out 2 from Pixar, which currently stands at more than $1.5bn.

By territory, China leads the way for Deadpool & Wolverine on $27.6m, followed by the UK on $25m, Mexico on $21.5m, Australia on $14.1m, and Brazil on $10.8m.

India has generated $10.6m so far, Germany $10.5m, France $10.3m, South Korea $8.9m, Italy $8.5m, Spain $7.8m, and Argentina $6.1m.

Deadpool & Wolverine smashed forecasts in its opening weekend and delivered $444.1m, including the highest-grossing debut by an R-rated film in North America on $211.4m.