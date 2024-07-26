Screen has learned of further international licencing deals on Justin Kurzel’s upcoming Venice world premiere The Order starring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult.

AGC International has licenced rights to the crime thriller in Middle East (Selim Ramia), Thailand (Sahamongkol), Turkey (Fabula), Philippines (Tap Digital Media Ventures), CIS and Baltic States (MGN/Paradise Films), Israel (United King Film), and Mongolia (Filmbridge).

As previously reported, AGC licensed the bulk of international rights to Prime Video, and Vertical Entertainment will distribute in the US.

The 1983-set film stars Law as an FBI agent convinced that a domestic terror group is behind a spate of robberies. Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay, and the cast includes Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, and Marc Maron.

AGC Studios, Chasing Epic Pictures, Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment, and Arcana Studio are the production companies on The Order.

Bryan Haas, Law, Stuart Ford, and Kurzel serve as producers, while the executive producers are Miguel A. Palos, Jr., Zach Garrett, Anant Tamirisa, Zach Baylin, Kate Susman, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Jeremy Saulnier, Ben Jackson, Stephen Fuss, Sean Patrick O’Reilly, and Eric Rebalkin.

Following the world premiere on the Lido, The Order will receive its North American premiere in Toronto’s Special Presentations.

Venice Film Festival runs August 28 to September 7, and TIFF runs September 5-15.