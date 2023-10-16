The production of director Dominik Sedlar’s Second World War feature Vindicta is underway in Croatia.

The film stars Devon Ross (HBO’s Irma Vep), Jack Bandeira, Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders), Pip Torrens, Suzanne Bertish and Anna Madeley.

Austrian producer Veit Heiduschka, who has produced several of Michael Haneke’s films including Happy End, Amour, The White Ribbon and Hidden, is producing alongside Croatia Film’s creative director Zeljko Zima, Stephen Ollendorff, Alan Green, Wendy Benge and Sedlar.

It is Croatian-born US filmmaker Sedlar’s third successive feature with a Second World War setting following The Match (2020) and The Conversation (2022).

The story follows 19-year-old Hannah (Ross) whose parents are murdered in front of her. Seeking vengeance for their deaths, she finds an unexpected connection with a young Nazi officer (Bandeira).

Principle photography is taking place in Croatia, including at Luznica castle near Zagreb. The film is being shot with Equity and non-union European cast and is funded by private investors and Croatia Film.

Vindicta is the first English-language production for veteran producer Heiduschka.

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister site KFTV.