Veteran Dutch filmmaker Ate De Jong’ Heart Strings, a romantic drama set in the world of US reality television, has been picked up by Los Angeles and Rome-based House of Film.

The film shot on location in Kentucky and now in post-production at Lipsync Studios in London.

It is produced by Mulholland Films and coproduced and co-written by Steven Gaydos.

The film’s theme song, Americana, co-written by the film’s star, Sam Varga and Nashville recording artist Kalie Shorr, has been recorded for the film by country superstars The Bellamy Brothers. US composer Randy Edelman has signed on to score the picture.