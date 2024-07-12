Saltburn and Promising Young Woman writer-director Emerald Fennell has teased an adaptation of Wuthering Heights in a post on X that elicited excitable online speculation on Friday.

Fennell posted an image bearing the legend “Be With Me Always. Take Any Form. Drive Me Mad” and “A Film By Emerald Fennell”.

According to reports Fennell may be reuniting with MRC on the latest take on Emily Brontë’s mid-19th century gothic tale of obsession and desire involving Cathy Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

MRC collaborated with Fennell on Saltburn. Screen was unable to confirm at time of writing.

Alison Owen of Monumental Pictures is lining up an adaptation with Studiocanal, however it was unclear at time of writing if this is the Fennell project.

Interestingly, the British writer-director drew similarities between Saltburn and Wuthering Heights while promoting the former last year.

Talking to Time magazine about the scene where Oliver played by Barry Keoghan prostrates himself over the grave of Felix (Jacob Elordi) and grinds the earth and the passage in Bronte’s novel where Heathcliff digs down to Cathy’s grave, Fennell noted the gothic tradition where sex and death are “kind of intertwined”.

Wuthering Heights has been adapted several times before, most recently by Andrea Arnold in the 2011 version starring Kaya Scodelario and James Howson. Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche starred for Peter Kosminsky in 1992, and Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon starred in William Wyler’s 1939 film.