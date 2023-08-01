US actor Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco in HBO’s Euphoria, has died at the age of 25.

Cloud died at his family home in Oakland, California, according to a statement shared by his family.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” read the statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

No cause of death has yet been confirmed. Cloud’s father had recently died, which the family statement citing a great difficulty in Cloud’s last few weeks.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” said the family. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” closed the statement.

Cloud appeared in the first two seasons of HBO’s hit Euphoria as Fezco, a high school dropout who deals drugs alongside his younger adoptive brother.

A statement on behalf of HBO said “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud recently wrapped a supporting role in Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden’s horror-thriller Freaky Tales opposite Ben Mendelsohn, Pedro Pascal and Jay Ellis, for eOne and Macro.

His Euphoria co-star Alexa Demie has been among many to respond to his death, posting a broken heart on her Instagram stories; with cast member Javon Walton, who played Fezco’s adoptive brother Ashtray, posting a picture of the two hugging with the caption ‘rest easy brother’.