South Korean box office hit 12.12: The Day and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist lead the nominations for the 17th Asian Film Awards, with six nods each including best film.
Also up for best film is Prasanna Vithanage’s Paradise from Sri Lanka-India, Wim Wenders Perfect Days from Japan and Chinese feature Snow Leopard by the late Pema Tseden.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Hong Kong on March 10 and will be decided by a jury led by cult Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa.
Some 35 films from 24 countries and regions have been shortlisted to compete for 16 awards at this year’s AFAs.
Leading the pack is Kim Sung-Soo’s historical action drama 12.12: The Day, which proved the biggest film at South Korea’s box office in 2023 and has taken $93.8m from 12.6 million admissions to date. Also leading the contenders is Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist, which premiered in competition at Venice, where it won the five awards including the grand jury prize, before going on to win best film at the BFI London Film Festival.
Securing four nominations was Snow Leopard, which won best film at Toyko International Film Festival following the death of Tibetan-Chinese filmmaker Pema Tseden last year. He is also nominated for best screenplay. Also receiving four nods was Vithanage’s Paradise, which premiered at last year’s Busan, where it won the Kim Jiseok Award.
Further multiple nominees included Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s Monster, big-budget Hong Kong feature The Goldfinger and Japanese monster hit Godzilla Minus One.
The awards will take place the day before the launch of Hong Kong Filmart, the biggest film market in Asia, which runs March 11-14.
Asian Film Awards 2024 Nominations
Best Film
12.12: The Day (S Kor)
Evil Does Not Exist (Japan)
Paradise (Sri Lanka-India)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Snow Leopard (China)
Best Director
Kim Sung-Soo, 12.12: The Day
Gu Xiaogang, Dwelling By The West Lake
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Evil Does Not Exist
Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Monster
Prasanna Vithanage, Paradise
Best Actor
Hwang Jung-Min, 12.12: The Day
Wu Kang-Ren, Abang Adik
Shen Teng, Full River Red
Koji Yakusho, Perfect Days
Tony Leung Chiu Wai, The Goldfinger
Best Actress
Jiang Qinqin, Dwelling By The West Lake
Jung Yu-Mi, Sleep
Zhou Dongyu, The Breaking Ice
Audrey Lin, Trouble Girl
Kikuchi Rinko, Yoko
Best Supporting Actor
Park Hoon, 12.12: The Day
Jack Tan, Abang Adik
Shido Nakamura, Kubi
Park Jung-Min, Smugglers
Sean Wong, Time Still Turns The Pages
Best Supporting Actress
Hamabe Minami, Godzilla Minus One
Rachel Leung, In Broad Daylight
Mariko Tsutsui, Last Shadow At First Light
Go Min-Si, Smugglers
Wan Fang, Snow In Midsummer
Best New Director
Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir, City Of Wind
Pham Thien An, Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell
Dominic Sangma, Rapture
Amanda Nell Eu, Tiger Stripes
Nick Cheuk, Time Still Turns The Pages
Best Newcomer
Tergel Bold-Erdene, City Of Wind
Awat Ratanapintha, Doi Boy
Yoyo Tse, Fly Me To The Moon
Wang Yibo, Hidden Blade
Shirata Mihaya, Last Shadow At First Light
Best Screenplay
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Evil Does Not Exist
Sakamoto Yuji, Monster
Prasanna Vithanage, Anushka Senanayake, Paradise
Jason Yu, Sleep
Pema Tseden, Snow Leopard
Best Editing
Kim Sang-Bum, 12.12: The Day
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Azusa Yamazaki, Evil Does Not Exist
Matthieu Laclau, Only The River Flows
Sreekar Prasad, Paradise
Nick Cheuk, Keith Chan Hiu Chun, Time Still Turns The Pages
Best Cinematography
Lee Mo-Gae, 12.12: The Day
Yoshio Kitagawa, Evil Does Not Exist
Chengma Zhiyuan, Only The River Flows
Azamat Dulatov, Qas
Matthias Delvaux, Snow Leopard
Best Original Music
Umebayashi Shigeru, Dwelling By The West Lake
Eiko Ishibashi, Evil Does Not Exist
Akmaral Mergen, Qas
Anon Ch Momin, Rapture
Lee Dong-June, Road To Boston
Best Costume Design
Tim Yip, Creation Of The Gods I: Kingdom Of Storms
Kazuko Kurosawa, Kubi
Yoon Jung-Hee, Smugglers
Elaine Ng, Snow In Midsummer
Man Lim Chung, The Goldfinger
Best Production Design
Cho Hwa-Sung, Concrete Utopia
Keiko Mitsumatsu, Monster
Zhang Menglun, Only The River Flows
Daktse Drundrup, Snow Leopard
Eric Lam, The Goldfinger
Best Visual Effects
Eun Jae-Hyun, Concrete Utopia
Douglas Hans Smith, Creation Of The Gods I: Kingdom Of Storms
Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, Tatsuji Nojima, Godzilla Minus One
Jin Jong-Hyun, The Moon
Allen Wei, Ahdee Chiu, Ding Yanlai, Eric Xu, The Wandering Earth II
Best Sound
Kim Hyun-Sang, Concrete Utopia
Yang Jiang, Zhao Nan, Creation Of The Gods I: Kingdom Of Storms
Natsuko Inoue, Godzilla Minus One
Vuong Gia Bao, Xander Toh, Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell
Tu Duu-Chih, Wu Shu-Yao, Snow In Midsummer
