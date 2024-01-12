South Korean box office hit 12.12: The Day and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist lead the nominations for the 17th Asian Film Awards, with six nods each including best film.

Also up for best film is Prasanna Vithanage’s Paradise from Sri Lanka-India, Wim Wenders Perfect Days from Japan and Chinese feature Snow Leopard by the late Pema Tseden.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Hong Kong on March 10 and will be decided by a jury led by cult Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa.

Some 35 films from 24 countries and regions have been shortlisted to compete for 16 awards at this year’s AFAs.

Leading the pack is Kim Sung-Soo’s historical action drama 12.12: The Day, which proved the biggest film at South Korea’s box office in 2023 and has taken $93.8m from 12.6 million admissions to date. Also leading the contenders is Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist, which premiered in competition at Venice, where it won the five awards including the grand jury prize, before going on to win best film at the BFI London Film Festival.

Securing four nominations was Snow Leopard, which won best film at Toyko International Film Festival following the death of Tibetan-Chinese filmmaker Pema Tseden last year. He is also nominated for best screenplay. Also receiving four nods was Vithanage’s Paradise, which premiered at last year’s Busan, where it won the Kim Jiseok Award.

Further multiple nominees included Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s Monster, big-budget Hong Kong feature The Goldfinger and Japanese monster hit Godzilla Minus One.

The awards will take place the day before the launch of Hong Kong Filmart, the biggest film market in Asia, which runs March 11-14.

Asian Film Awards 2024 Nominations

Best Film

12.12: The Day (S Kor)

Evil Does Not Exist (Japan)

Paradise (Sri Lanka-India)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Snow Leopard (China)

Best Director

Kim Sung-Soo, 12.12: The Day

Gu Xiaogang, Dwelling By The West Lake

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Evil Does Not Exist

Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Monster

Prasanna Vithanage, Paradise

Best Actor

Hwang Jung-Min, 12.12: The Day

Wu Kang-Ren, Abang Adik

Shen Teng, Full River Red

Koji Yakusho, Perfect Days

Tony Leung Chiu Wai, The Goldfinger

Best Actress

Jiang Qinqin, Dwelling By The West Lake

Jung Yu-Mi, Sleep

Zhou Dongyu, The Breaking Ice

Audrey Lin, Trouble Girl

Kikuchi Rinko, Yoko

Best Supporting Actor

Park Hoon, 12.12: The Day

Jack Tan, Abang Adik

Shido Nakamura, Kubi

Park Jung-Min, Smugglers

Sean Wong, Time Still Turns The Pages

Best Supporting Actress

Hamabe Minami, Godzilla Minus One

Rachel Leung, In Broad Daylight

Mariko Tsutsui, Last Shadow At First Light

Go Min-Si, Smugglers

Wan Fang, Snow In Midsummer

Best New Director

Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir, City Of Wind

Pham Thien An, Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell

Dominic Sangma, Rapture

Amanda Nell Eu, Tiger Stripes

Nick Cheuk, Time Still Turns The Pages

Best Newcomer

Tergel Bold-Erdene, City Of Wind

Awat Ratanapintha, Doi Boy

Yoyo Tse, Fly Me To The Moon

Wang Yibo, Hidden Blade

Shirata Mihaya, Last Shadow At First Light

Best Screenplay

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Evil Does Not Exist

Sakamoto Yuji, Monster

Prasanna Vithanage, Anushka Senanayake, Paradise

Jason Yu, Sleep

Pema Tseden, Snow Leopard

Best Editing

Kim Sang-Bum, 12.12: The Day

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Azusa Yamazaki, Evil Does Not Exist

Matthieu Laclau, Only The River Flows

Sreekar Prasad, Paradise

Nick Cheuk, Keith Chan Hiu Chun, Time Still Turns The Pages

Best Cinematography

Lee Mo-Gae, 12.12: The Day

Yoshio Kitagawa, Evil Does Not Exist

Chengma Zhiyuan, Only The River Flows

Azamat Dulatov, Qas

Matthias Delvaux, Snow Leopard

Best Original Music

Umebayashi Shigeru, Dwelling By The West Lake

Eiko Ishibashi, Evil Does Not Exist

Akmaral Mergen, Qas

Anon Ch Momin, Rapture

Lee Dong-June, Road To Boston

Best Costume Design

Tim Yip, Creation Of The Gods I: Kingdom Of Storms

Kazuko Kurosawa, Kubi

Yoon Jung-Hee, Smugglers

Elaine Ng, Snow In Midsummer

Man Lim Chung, The Goldfinger

Best Production Design

Cho Hwa-Sung, Concrete Utopia

Keiko Mitsumatsu, Monster

Zhang Menglun, Only The River Flows

Daktse Drundrup, Snow Leopard

Eric Lam, The Goldfinger

Best Visual Effects

Eun Jae-Hyun, Concrete Utopia

Douglas Hans Smith, Creation Of The Gods I: Kingdom Of Storms

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, Tatsuji Nojima, Godzilla Minus One

Jin Jong-Hyun, The Moon

Allen Wei, Ahdee Chiu, Ding Yanlai, Eric Xu, The Wandering Earth II

Best Sound

Kim Hyun-Sang, Concrete Utopia

Yang Jiang, Zhao Nan, Creation Of The Gods I: Kingdom Of Storms

Natsuko Inoue, Godzilla Minus One

Vuong Gia Bao, Xander Toh, Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell

Tu Duu-Chih, Wu Shu-Yao, Snow In Midsummer