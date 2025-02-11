Paris-based European production and sales powerhouse Federation Studios has named Côme Chazal as group executive director of UK strategy as it further expands its footprint in English-language film and TV content.

Chazal has relocated from Paris to the London office, which is home to Federation Stories, set up in 2021 and run by Polly Williams and Sarah Best.

Tasked with coordinating and developing the company’s activities in the UK, he will also work alongside Vertigo Films, acquired by Federation Studios in 2022. Chazal will report to Lionel Uzan and Marco Chimenz, the group’s co-managing directors.

“The UK is a crucial territory for Federation Studios and Côme will be a highly valuable asset on the ground to support our UK production companies and projects, further connect the group to the UK industry and identify new business opportunities,” Uzan said.

Chazal joined Federation in 2019 and has worked across a slate of productions including Showtime’s The Agency, its adaptation of the company’s global hit The Bureau, Spanish action thriller Awareness for Amazon, and David Tennant’s Around The World In 80 Days which was acquired by the BBC, France Televisions, ZDF, RAI and PBS. He began his career at Studiocanal before working as an entertainment lawyer in Paris.

Federation Studios recently confirmed it was heading to the US to launch a new growth phase and raise capital via the sale of a minimum 40% stake in the company valued at between €500m-€600m.

Founded 10 years ago by Pascal Breton and co-led by Uzan and Chimenz, the company continues to snap up top international production houses. It currently boasts some 35 banners between Paris, Los Angeles, Rome, Madrid, London, Berlin, Cologne and Tel Aviv.

It has also added a theatrical film sales arm Ginger and Fed, run by Sabine Chemaly.