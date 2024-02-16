Tim Mielants’ Berlinale opening film Small Things Like These is the first film to land on Screen’s Berlin 2024 Competition jury grid.

Cillian Murphy stars as a quiet man with a conscience in 1980s Ireland in this adaptation of Claire Keegan’s novella, which is produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity.

Eight critics are taking part in this year’s jury grid and will mark all 20 films playing in competition.

Click on the jury grid above for the most up-to-date version.

The film divided critics, earning an average score of 2.4 overall. It received four two-star ratings (average), including from Die Zeit’s Katja Nicodemus and Meduza’ s Anton Dolin.

It scored two threes (good) and a one (poor) – from cinematografo.it’s Paolo Bertolin – while Screen’s critic awarded it a four (excellent).

The next titles to land on the grid will be Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha’s My Favourite Cake, and Aaron Schimberg’s A Different Man.

For the first time this year, the Berlin jury grid is updating live on Screendaily.com.