Festivals, and in particular the fall trifecta of Venice, Toronto and Telluride, are likely to be heavily impacted should SAG-AFTRA members still be on strike by the time fall season comes around, according to sources.

SAG-AFTRA has outlined what members can and cannot do once the Guild’s strike begins on Friday in a strict strike notice that prohibits performance work, interviews and auditions, and promotional duties.

Besides the devastating effect on Hollywood productions, most of which are expected to come to a screeching halt on Friday except true independent shoots which may be eligible for a Guild waiver, the strike has broader consequences.

SAG-AFTRA has banned actors from taking part in a wide array of promotional work such as tours, festivals, fan expos, For Your Consideration events and awards shows, as well as panels, premieres and screenings, junkets, podcasts, and conventions.

Striking members will also be prohibited from doing interviews, posting on social media in support of their work, and taking part in studio showcases.

The strike presents festival brass with a huge logistical headache on top of the challenges already presented by the ongoing writers strike and its effects became immediately clear on Thursday.

Matthew Modine withdrew from a Q&A for The Martini Shot world premiere at Galway Film Fleadh on Thursday evening, while over in London at the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer cast including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon walked out in solidarity with the striking actors.

TIFF statement

A spokesperson for Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF, September 7-17) said on Thursday: “The impact of this strike on the industry and events like ours cannot be denied. We urge our partners and colleagues to resume an open dialogue. We will continue planning for this year’s festival with the hope of a swift resolution in the coming weeks.”

TIFF has already announced that Taika Waititi’s underdog story Next Goal Wins from Searchlight Films is scheduled to receive its world premiere in Toronto. Michael Fassbender leads the cast and per SAG-AFTRA strike rules no actor would be permitted to walk the red carpet, take part in interviews or junkets or engage in any promotional work for the film during a strike. TIFF head Cameron Bailey and his programming and publicity team are preparing to announce the line-up over the coming weeks.

The same restrictions will apply to Venice Film Festival presided over by Alberto Barbera, which kicks off fall festival season with the world premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s tennis film Challengers starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

The Lido has also been tipped to premiere Michael Mann’s Ferrari with Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz and Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo. Screen has reached out to Venice for comment.

Telluride takes place in the Colorado Rockies from September 1-4 and may not be as heavily impacted because it does not stage press conferences or red carpets.

Top-tier festivals thrive on strong ties with Hollywood to ensure star attendance. That brings the glamour, prestige and press coverage to create buzz and drive ticket sales, all of which keep sponsors happy.

It is a symbiotic relationship. Hollywood in turn relies on festivals to kickstart campaigns on awards contenders and upcoming releases, and publicity executives like the convenience of doing a lot of press in one place with journalists from around the globe.

Sources said the challenge facing festival heads now is to convince studios and streamers to still bring their films to their events.

Directors might be asked to do extra work promoting their films after Directors Guild Of America agreed to a new three-year contract with the Hollywood companies last month.

With awards season looming on the horizon strategists said they were taking stock and much depended on how long the strikes will last – something nobody can predict.

