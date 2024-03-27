Fifth Season has promoted Christopher Slager to head of film as it expands in-house production and development and announced that Alexis Garcia is leaving to set up his own venture with backing from the company.

Slager, who has been at Fifth Season for some time, previously served as a partner and SVP of film finance and sales at Endeavor Content, and before that worked at WME.

Prior to that he was at Focus Features. Credits include The Florida Project, Mudbound, The Banker, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Pig, and the Book Club franchise.

Slager will take charge of the film studio where upcoming productions including Netflix/Artists Equity’s Animals directed by Ben Affleck and starring Matt Damon, and James Madigan’s The Beast with Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman.

Garcia, who previously managed features, will remain a consultant to Fifth Season during the transition. Details of his new venture will be unveiled at a later date.

The feature output of Fifth Season, led by co-CEOs Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, includes 80 For Brady, Ambulance, and The Lost Daughter.

Among upcoming titles in the pipeline are Stephen Chbosky’s Nonnas starring Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, and Linda Cardellini; Jan Komasa’s Anniversary with Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, and Phoebe Dynevor; Nick Rowland’s She Rides Shotgun starring Taron Egerton; and Friendship with Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson, and Kate Mara.