Film Movement has picked up North American rights to Mongolian coming-of-age sex dramedy The Sales Girl.

Janchivdori Sengedorj’s film won the Uncaged Award for best feature film at the 2022 New York Asian Film Festival and centres on a girl who covers for her roommate at a basement sex shop and is guided into adulthood by the flamboyant female owner. Newcomer Bayartsetseg Bayangerel stars.

The Sales Girl will premiere on Film Movement’s SVoD platform Film Movement Plus and leading digital platforms in 2024 before rolling out into the home entertainment market.

The film also won the Golden Wheel for best film at the Vesoul Asian Film Festival, the Yakushi Pearl Award at Osaka Asian Film Festival.

Film Movement president Michael Rosenberg and Sengedorj announced the acquisition.

“We’ve long admired Janchivdori, whose unique vision and voice makes him one of Mongolia’s most treasured exports,” said Rosenberg. “Anchored by two winning leads and a wonderful script, The Sales Girl is sure to find a welcoming audience in North America.”