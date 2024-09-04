HanWay Films’ Katie Ellen and Fiona Lamptey, co-founder of Juno Studios and formerly of Netflix, are the latest high-profile executives to join the line-up of speakers at Screen International’s ‘The Future of UK Film’ Summit, to be held on September 24, 2024, at BFI Southbank, London.

Ellen joined UK sales outfit HanWay Films in 2023 in the newly-created role of head of production. She previously worked at the BFI for 12 years, most recently as head of distribution and commercial strategy. BFI FIlm Fund-backed projects Ellen worked on include Scrapper, Aftersun and Triangle Of Sadness.

Lamptey set up Juno Studios this year alongside former Netflix execs Bec Mortimer, Amber Taylor and Vinnie Shergill. She was previously director of UK features at Netflix from 2020-2023, where she oversaw projects including The Wonder with Florence Pugh, Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares’ The Kitchen, and Prince Andrew drama Scoop. Prior to joining Netflix, Lamptey produced Debbie Tucker Green’s independent feature Ear For Eye through her production label Fruit Tree Media.



Screen’s Future of Film summit will bring together leading industry executives to debate how the UK independent film sector can build on its strengths to become a fully thriving, equitable and sustainable industry.

Tickets are priced at £250+VAT

The conference will also aim to give attendees the insight to:

navigate the new Independent Film Tax Credit and matching it with international incentives;

discover what kinds of stories and packages private financiers are looking to support and talent agents are hoping to put in front of their clients;

learn from distributors who have guided UK indie films to box office success;

understand how innovations such as AI and virtual production are going to impact and enhance the industry;

discover the benefits of bringing fresh and diverse voices into the industry.

The summit is sponsored by Access Bookings, Film London and UK Global Screen Fund.

