Orange Studio has unveiled an exclusive first image of Adèle Exarchopoulos in Planet B, Aude Léa Rapin’s buzzy female-driven dystopian thriller also starring Souheila Yacoub.

Exarchopoulos plays an activist who mysteriously disappears after a revolt turns violent. After being shot in the eye by a flash-ball gun, she is knocked unconscious and wakes up in an unknown world, aka Planet B. The titular Planet B is described as the first virtual prison where prisoners are being held in the form of an avatar of themselves.

It marks Rapin’s follow-up to her 2019 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight feature Heroes Don’t Die, a genre-crossing story about a search for a lost soul in Bosnia.

Shot in French and English throughout France, Planet B (French title: Planète B) is produced by Eve Robin of Les Films du Bal, the rising French producers known for Mati Diop’s Cannes prize-winning Atlantics. Benoit Rolland of Belgium’s Wrong Men, France 3 and Auvergne Rhone-Alpes-Cinema co-produce. Le Pacte will distribute the film in France.