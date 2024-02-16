Former Millennium Media president Jeffrey Greenstein is launching production and sales company A Higher Standard and has kicked off talks at EFM on the action comedy Playdate.

Greenstein, whose departure from Millennium after 14 years was announced this week, will develop and co-finance a robust slate of high-concept action, comedies and elevated genre film and TV projects for the global market

The executive is co-financing and co-producing Playdate with Nickel City’s Mark Fasano. Further details on the project are expected soon.

“Empower. Inspire. Create. That is the simple mission of A Higher Standard, and I am excited to make that my daily focus,” said Greenstein.

Greenstein joined Millennium Media in 2010 and handled more than 60 films during his tenure including The Expendables franchise, Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, and The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

He was named president of international sales and distribution at Nu Image/Millennium Films in April 2015, and president of Millennium Media one year later.