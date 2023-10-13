France TV Distribution has taken worldwide rights to Giulio Callegari’s debut feature Robot T-0 now in production in France. It is selling the film at Rome’s MIA film market this week,

Callegari is best known in France for co-writing and co-creating Canal+ hit series All the Way Up (Validé) and as a co-writer on French anthology film Selfie that explored humans’ relationship with technology.

Robot T-0 is set in a near future where robots have replaced humans in every household. The film follows a mother-daughter duo selling stolen robots on the black market who end up taking in the titular T-0. Despite her aversion to machines, when she loses custody of her daughter following their latest scheme, the mother must rely on the robot who is ready to do anything to help.

The cast is led by Blanche Gardin, whose credits include Michel Gondry’s The Book Of Solutions and Quentin Dupieux’s comedy Yannick.

Robot T-0 is produced by France’s TS Productions, whose recent credits include Nicolas Philibert’s Berlin Golden Bear-winning documentary On the Adamant and upcoming follow-up feature Averroes And Rosa Parks, and Anna Novion’s Cannes title Marguerite’s Theorem. The co-producer is Marianne Productions, best know for The Heroics and The Mattei Affair.

Julia Schulte, SVP of international sales at France TV Distribution, described Robot T-0 as “a universal and uplifting story” and “a deeply touching film about what makes us human in a world where robots and artificial intelligence rule day to day life.”

Paname Distribution will release the film in France.

France TV Distribution’s sales slate also includes Sylvain Desclous’ thriller The Victoria System, Gilles Legardinier’s Mr Blake At Your Service! starring John Malkovich and Fanny Ardant, Benoit Jacquot’s crime drama Belle starring Guillaume Canet and Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jeanne Gottesdiener’s holiday family comedy Christmas Carole and Delphine Deloget’s Cannes premiere All To Play For which will open in France in November.