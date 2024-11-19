Frank Marshall is directing an authorised documentary about the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac for Apple Original Films, the company announced on Tuesday.

The Kennedy/Marshall Company and White Horse Pictures are producing the untitled feature, which explores the highs and lows of the band’s career and looks at how they put trials and tribulations behind them to forge a hugely successful career and sell more than 200m records.

Fleetwood Mac sprung from a meeting in 1974 between Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. The film includes new interviews, previously unseen footage, and archival interviews with the late Christine McVie.

Marshall, who directed documentaries such as The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart and co-directed The Beach Boys, produces through The Kennedy/Marshall Company with White Horse Pictures’ Nicholas Ferrall (The Beatles: Eight Days A Week) and Jeanne Elfant Festa (Lucy And Desi), and Kennedy/Marshall’s Aly Parker (The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart).

Executive producers are White Horse’s Cassidy Hartmann, Kennedy/Marshall’s Tony Rosenthal, and Diamond Doc’s Mark Monroe, who also wrote the screenplay. The film is in production.

“I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about,” said Marshall. “Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”

The Apple Original documentary slate includes the upcoming film about seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.