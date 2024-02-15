Maxime Govare and Romain Choay’s dark comedy Lucky Winners as won over buyers around the world for Charades.

The film has been bought by Axia for Canada, Limelight Distribution for Australia and New Zealand, Ascot Elite in Switzerland, MT Trading in Germany, Twelve Oaks Pictures in Spain, ADS Service in Hungary, Feelgood Entertainment in Greece, Ozen Film in Turkey and SVOEkino, LLC in Ukraine.

Lucky Winners is about a group of friends who win a hefty sum of money from the French lottery but whose dreams turns into a nightmares. The ensemble cast includes local stars Fabrice Eboué, Audrey Lamy, Anouk Grinberg, Pauline Clement, Louise Coldefy, Sami Outabali and Victor Meutelet.

The film is produced by Les Improductibles, the Paris-based production house notably behind The Shiny Shrimps and its sequel The Revenge Of The Shiny Shrimps, both of which were repped by Charades. Marvelous Productions, France 2 Cinema and C8 Films are co-producers.

Now completed, Warner Bros will release Lucky Winners in France on March 13, following its prize-winning world premiere at the Alpe d’Huez film festival in January.