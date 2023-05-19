The Frontieres genre international co-production market has launched new awards ahead of the July event in Montreal.

Canada’s Purple Dog Post Production is supporting the market with three non-cash awards: CAD $10,000 towards a project in official selection; CAD $5,000 for a project in the Forum; and CAD $5,000 for a project of the Genre Film Lab.

Montreal-based The Film Deck will award one project in the Shorts To Features section with a free professional pitch deck.

The Frontieres market will take place from July 26-29 with the Forum overlapping on July 26-28.

The first wave of market titles includes Milada Tesitelova’s Animal (Czech Rep-Slov) about a woman who gives birth to a cat, Rhona Rees’s Freya (Can-Austr), set in a future where abortion is outlawed and only men can access birth control; and Ángela Tobón Ospina’s Hall Of Dullness (Col), about a man who pedals a stationary bicycle as a way of regaining his memory.

The other market selections are: Olivier Godin’s Anna Nous Parlera (Can); Daddy’s Little Girl (UK) from Coral Amiga and Nicole Hartley; Cosmo Salovaara’s Drawn (USA); Peter Hengl’s Krampusnacht (Aus); Yannis Veslemes’s North Pole (Gre); and Jeanne Leblanc’s Visite Libre (Can).

The three Forum selections are: Audrey Ewell’s And You As Well Must Die (USA-Pol); High Pressure (Fra) from Jean Mach and Nicolas Alberny; and In The Heart Of The South (Can) from Nyla Innuksuk.

The concurrent Fantasia festival runs from July 20-Aug 9.