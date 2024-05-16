George Miller has teased the prospect of more Mad Max films, speaking at the press conference for his Cannes out of Competition title Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

“There’s certainly other stories there, maybe because in order to tell the story of Fury Road we had to build the backstory of Furiosa, and of Max in the year before,” said Miller. “That was a tool for the cast and crew. So we know the backstory. But definitely wait and see how this one does [before starting new films].”

Earlier in the session, Miller expressed his surprise that the franchise has lasted this long. “I’m still going; I never thought I’d make two Mad Max movies, now I’m on my fifth. I’ve often wondered, am I crazy? Then I realised I’m driven by my curiosity.”

Miller was sat beside his actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, plus producer Doug Mitchell.

Taylor-Joy lavished praise on the stunt crew and safety protocols on the shoot, saying, “it doesn’t make sense how safe this film was” given the number of large stunts involved.

“No action movie, specifically Mad Max, exists without an unbelievable stunt department,” said Taylor-Joy, giving specific praise to veteran stunt performer Guy Morris, and to her own stunt double Hayley Wright – “She is my sister – we met on this movie, she’s now one of my best friends in the entire world. Everything that she did, I did too.”

“The most important thing is rather than it being an environment of aggression in any way, of ‘you have to do this’; it was ‘I love you, I believe in you, you can do this’. And they would help you do it in the best possible way that you can’.”

“God I love these people!” added Taylor-Joy of the stunt performers. “They’re the best people on set, easy, always.”

“Led by George, our first responsibility is not to injure anyone,” said Mitchell.

Warner Bros is releasing Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on May 24 in the US, UK-Ireland and most international territories.