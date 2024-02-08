Hyena director Gerard Johnson is to begin production on his latest thriller Odyssey, produced by UK outfits Electric Shadow Company and Stigma Films.

The four-week shoot will start later this month in north London. The feature unfurls around an estate agent, carrying around with her the city’s secrets, and out for revenge.

It reunites Johnson and Stigma Films with star of their BFI London Film Festival 2019 premiere Muscle, Polly Maberly. She appears alongside Swedish Sex Education actor Mikael Persbrandt.

Johnson described the film as “true to the warped world we find ourselves existing in. This is also a story about the housing crisis and how cities terrorise people. Electric Shadow and Stigma are a perfect team.”

Further cast includes Guy Burnet, Charley Palmer Rothwell, Purab Kohli, Ryan Hayes, Jasmine Blackborow and Kellie Shirley.

Odyssey is written by Johnson and Austin Collings and produced by John Jencks (The Crow) and Isabel Freer (The Occupant) for the Electric Shadow Company, and Matthew James Wilkinson (Seize Them!), and Patrick Tolan (T.I.M) for Stigma Films. The feature is backed by ESC Studios, the financing arm of Electric Shadow Company.

Freer and Jencks are also behind UK development fund, The Uncertain Kingdom.