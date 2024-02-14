French sales outfit Goodfellas has added Laura Carreira’s debut feature On Falling to its European Film Market (EFM) line-up.

The drama tells the story of a Portuguese warehouse picker working in Scotland. Trapped between the confines of her workplace and the solitude of her flatshare, she seeks to resist the loneliness, alienation and ensuing small talk which begin to threaten her sense of self.

Keeping alive Loach and Sixteen Films’ tradition, the cast features a mixture of actors and non-actors. Portuguese actor Joana Santos leads the cast, which features Inês Vaz, Piotr Sikora, Jake McGarry and Neil Leiper.

It is produced by Jack Thomas-O’Brien through Ken Loach and Rebecca O’Brien’s production company Sixteen Films in London, and by Mário Patrocínio, Bro Cinema in Lisbon, with backing from the BFI, BBC Film, Screen Scotland and the Portuguese ICA.

Portugal-born, Edinburgh-based Carreira was part of Screen’s inaugural cohort of Rising Stars Scotland.

“When I set out to make this film, I wanted it to be about our relationship to work and the thin line between financial safety and turmoil,” she said. “In the process of writing, the story developed into something else, something more existential. At its core, I tried to capture what it feels like to live today in this hyper-capitalistic world, and when we look at it closely, the day-to-day routines and interactions can’t help but expose hidden aspects of our inner lives.”

“Laura’s incredible shorts immediately resonated with the team at Sixteen Films,” added Thomas-O’Brien. “We are open to supporting new film talent making director led, politically motivated films. Laura’s films capture an everyday reality for many precariously employed people around the world, and that we hope will connect with cinema audiences, internationally and in the UK.”