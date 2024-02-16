Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to pool-themed drama-thriller Break and will be introducing the project to international buyers at this week’s European Film Market.

The film is also set for an April 26 US and Canada theatrical release in 120 cinemas through cloud-based delivery platform MetaMedia and its cinema partners. The theatrical release will be followed by a digital launch.

Directed by Will Wernick, Break stars Darren Weiss, Victor Rusik, Jeff Kober, Caleb Emery and Patricia Belcher. Weiss plays Eli, a young man who, following in the footsteps of his absent father, learns about the realities and dangers of the Detroit pool scene.

The screenplay is by Dikega Hadnot, Spencer Mandel and Wernick. John Ierardi and Bo Youngblood of Showdown Productions produced, with Jason Phillips and Nancy Leopardi as co-producers. Executive producers are Philip Shaltz, Akshay Shah and Paul Weinberg.

Gravitas vice president of acquisitions Bill Guentzler commented: “Break is a powerful underdog story with a lot of heart, reminiscent of 21 and 8 Mile. Gravitas looks forward to releasing the film to US audiences this spring, and to pitching the title to international buyers in Berlin for this year’s European Film Market.”

Wernick added: “When John and Bo brought me the project I was immediately excited at the idea of getting to make a film like this. The script had a very 90’s feel to it. I could immediately see pieces of myself in Eli. I was introduced to pool by my father when I was young, and I played a lot in college. It’s a world I’ve always been fascinated by, and a unique father and son story. I am immensely proud of the film, and so excited for Gravitas to release it.”