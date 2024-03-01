Jim Reeve, founder and chairman of UK finance and sales outfit Great Point Media, has died at the age of 64.

Reeve died on February 27 according to a statement from Great Point’s website.

“It is with profound sadness that Great Point must confront the sudden and unexpected loss of our founder, mentor and friend, Jim Reeve, who passed away on Tuesday February 27th, 2024,” the statement read.

“Jim had a storied career in the entertainment business spanning 40 years, and his passing will be mourned by a great many.”

Reeve founded Great Point in 2013 with Rob Halmi and has invested more than £500m in the creative industries worldwide. The company recently supported Irish-language Sundance award-winner Kneecap, and its further credits include Scrapper, Asteroid City, Lady Macbeth and Blue Jean.

Before Great Point, Reeve was a senior investment executive at Ingenious Group. The Wedding Date and 2001’s Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles are some of the other 100 titles he executive produced during his four-decade career.