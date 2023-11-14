The Grierson Trust is investigating “several reports” of anti-Jewish racism perpetrated by an individual at last week’s Grierson Awards.

The ceremony celebrating British documentaries was held at Southbank’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on Thursday November 9, with documentaries such as All That Breathes, Moonage Daydream and Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland among those being honoured.

In a statement, the Grierson Trust said: “We are appalled to have received several reports of anti-Jewish racism by an individual at the reception after the Grierson Awards last Thursday night.

“We are urgently investigating these reports to decide as soon as possible on a course of action.”

The statement was released on Monday (November 13), with further updates on the investigation understood to be forthcoming.

It went on: “The Grierson Trust wants to make it clear to our Jewish colleagues in media and the creative arts that we stand with them to condemn antisemitism and, of course to stamp it out in our industry and beyond. We are very concerned with the rise in divisive and hateful behaviours of all kinds.

“We are deeply committed to an inclusive, diverse industry and environment for everyone and we will not tolerate any form of racism.”

On the same night last week (Thursday, 9 November) a slogan was displayed by activists in a surprise protest at International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) which read: ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’.

IDFA subsequently released a 600-word statement, which said that the slogan “does not represent us, and we do not endorse it in any way. We are truly sorry that it was hurtful to many.”

This story was first published by Screen’s sister title Broadcast