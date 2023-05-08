World box office May 5-7

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) $282.1m $282.1m $168.1m $168.1m 53 2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) $68.8m $1.1bn $50.2m $637.1m 81 3. Godspeed (various) $15.4m $98.7m $15.4m $98.7m 3 4. Evil Dead Rise (Paramount) $14.8m $114.8m $9.1m $60.7m 64 5. Born To Fly (various) $11.4m $92.8m $11.4m $92.7m 6 6. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Warner Bros.) $8m $416.6m $5.7m $236.6m 87 7. Detective Conan: The Black Iron Submarine (Toho) $6.7m $65.1m $6.7m $65.1m 1 8. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount) $3.8m $202.5m $2.3m $111.6m 60 9. Tokyo MER: Mobile Emergency Room The Movie (Toho) $3.6m $9.5m $3.6m $9.5m 1 10. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margeret (Lionsgate) $3.3m $12.6m n/a n/a 1

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ boosted by international haul

The opening session box office for Disney/Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 remains open to interpretation, after the space adventure debuted with an estimated $114.0m in North America and $168.1m from 52 international markets, combining for $282.1m worldwide.

In North America, the number is down on the launch of 2017’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, which began with $146.5m. Internationally, the second Guardians film launched in a tighter 37 markets, generating $106m on opening weekend. Disney says that on a like-for-like basis, the international opening of Vol 3 is on par with Vol 2, and 13% ahead if China is excluded from consideration.

The top international outcomes for the film were achieved in China ($28.1m), UK/Ireland ($14.7m), South Korea ($13.6m), Mexico ($13.0m) and France ($8.2m) – all figures are estimates.

The EMEA region delivered an estimated $59m – the second-biggest opening for the region in 2023 (after The Super Mario Bros. Movie). Both Spain and Italy delivered numbers north of the Vol 2 opening, as did 13 smaller markets in the region including Netherlands and Poland.

Asia-Pacific grossed an estimated $48.0m – the region’s highest opening for any non-local film in 2023, and scoring numbers above Vol 2 in Australia, Japan and South Korea as well as five smaller markets.

Latin America launched with $33m, with the film opening top of the box office in all markets, and achieving a 72% share across the region. The film opened bigger than Vol 2 across the region as a whole, and specifically in major markets Brazil and Mexico.

Imax delivered an estimated $25.0m of the $282.2m global total: $10.7m in North America and $14.3m for international. Premium formats overall delivered 40% of the opening box office globally.

While the box office numbers show this third Guardians Of The Galaxy film trailing the second in North America and level among international markets, Disney’s focus is on various metrics measuring audience satisfaction, for example the Rotten Tomatoes audience score (which is 95%, compared to 92% for the first film and 87% for the second), and Comscore’s PostTrak audience survey (five out of five stars and 92% total positive).

Disney will be looking for these satisfaction numbers to convert into a better-than-average sustain for the film at the box office. The title is chasing Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2’s total global haul of $863.8m, as well as the $773.4m achieved by the original Guardians Of The Galaxy in 2014.

‘Super Mario’ enters all-time animation top five

A week ago, we reported that The Super Mario Bros. Movie had become one of the 10 biggest animated films of all time at the global box office, as well as the biggest of the pandemic era, overtaking Minions: The Rise Of Gru ($939.6m).

The Universal release added an estimated $68.9m at the weekend, taking the global haul to $1.155bn. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now the fifth biggest animation of all time, right behind Minions on $1.159bn. The other three animated titles ahead of it are Frozen II ($1.45bn), Frozen ($1.28bn) and Incredibles 2 ($1.24bn).

Just below Super Mario in the animation league table are Toy Story 4 and Toy Story 3 (both at $1.07bn). These comparisons are not adjusted for inflation.

Despite ferocious competition from the new Marvel release, Super Mario fell only 30% overall across international markets. In North America, the drop was a steeper 54%.

Japan, where the film is only in its second weekend of play, saw a 32% uplift on the opening session, taking the cumulative total there to $48.4m.

South Korea celebrated the Children’s Day holiday on Friday (May 5) – traditionally the most lucrative day of the year for family titles. Super Mario grossed $3.2m on the day (the best Children’s Day performance of all time for an animated film), helping the Illumination/Nintendo adventure achieve a 16% uptick across the weekend, compared to the opening session. Cumulative total in South Korea is $13.3m after two weekends of play.

In cumulative totals, Mexico remains the strongest international market with $80.6m, ahead of UK/Ireland ($60.8m). France ($52.0m) has risen to third place in the international league table for the film, overtaking Germany ($47.9m), which is also now behind Japan.

Mario was already the biggest animation of all time in Mexico, and it’s also the third-biggest US studio film of all time there, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ joins $100m club with franchise record

Warner Bros’ Evil Dead Rise has overtaken 2013 reboot Evil Dead ($97.5m) to achieve a box office record for the franchise, and has also broken the $100m barrier. Estimated weekend box office of $14.8m brings the total for Evil Dead Rise to $114.8m: $54.1m in North America and $60.7m for international territories.

The film was boosted by opening in Indonesia, grossing $1.1m (landing in second place behind Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3). Evil Dead Rise lands in Philippines and Hong Kong later this week, completing the international rollout.

Road-trip comedy rises in China

A week ago, the May Day holiday in China saw the release of several hit movies, led by Born To Fly, an action movie centred around the Chinese air force, and dubbed China’s answer to Top Gun. Godspeed – a family road-trip comedy featuring a father, mother, adult daughter and prospective son-in-law – landed in second place, with $31.7m, a fair distance behind Born To Fly’s $40.4m launch.

Now those outcomes have switched, with Godspeed rising above Born To Fly, both in terms of weekend takings ($15.3m vs $11.2m in China, according to Artisan Gateway) and cumulative totals ($98.7m for Godspeed and $92.9m for Born To Fly). Godspeed has been compared to the Meet The Parents comedy franchise.

Both titles lost out to Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 at the China weekend box office.