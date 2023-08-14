Guy Nattiv’s Berlinale premiere Golda, starring Helen Mirren, is to be released in UK and Irish cinemas through US-based Vertical, partnering with the UK’s Met Film Distribution, from October 6.

Embankment Films represents sales on the title that opened the Jerusalem Film Festival in July.

The thriller tells the true story of Israeli prime minister Golda Meir – also known as the ‘Iron Lady of Israel’ – and the controversial decisions she faced during 1973’s Yom Kippur War.

Mirren plays Meir, in a casting decision that ignited debate in the industry and wider press owing to the non-Jewish actor being cast in the role of a real Jewish figure. Liev Schreiber and Camille Cottin also star.

It is written and produced by by Nicholas Martin, with Jane Hook and Michael Kuhn also producing.

As previously announced, the title landed a raft of pre-sales including to the US (Bleecker Street and ShivHans), ANZ (Transmission), Canada (Elevation), Italy (Leone), Scandinavia (Scanbox), Benelux (The Searchers), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Spain, Portugal and Latin America (Sun/Diamond), CIS and Baltics (Exponenta), Greece (Spentzos), South Africa (Film Finity), Israel (United King), Middle East (Front Row), Hong Kong (Golden Scene), India (Lionsgate) and Taiwan (Cai Chang).