Screen is listing the 2023 release dates for films in the UK and Ireland in the calendar below.

For distributors who wish to add/amend a date on the calendar, please get in touch with Screen here. Screen is also running a calendar for festival and market dates throughout 2023 here.

May

May 3

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney),

May 5

Pamfir (Conic), Lakelands (Wildcard), Return To Seoul (Mubi), The Blue Caftan (New Wave), Harka (Studio Soho), Ip Man: The Awakening (Icon)

May 12

Love Again (Sony), Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power (BFI), Plan 75 (Curzon), The Eight Mountains (Picturehouse), Book Club: The Next Chapter (Universal)



May 18

Best Of Enemies (NTLive - event cinema

May 19

Fast X (Universal), Under The Fig Trees (Modern), Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

May 20

Don Giovanni (Trafalgar - event cinema)

May 23

Tokyo Stories (Seventh Art - event cinema)

May 24

The Sleeping Beauty (ROH - event cinema)

May 26

The Little Mermaid (Disney), About My Father (Lionsgate), A Crack In The Mountain (Dartmouth), Full Time (Parkland), My Fairy Troublemaker (Signature)

June

June 2

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Sony), The Old Man Movie: Lactopolypse (606), The Boogeyman (Disney), Mad About The Boy: The Noel Coward Story (Altitude)



June 3

Die Zauberflote (Trafalgar - event cinema)

June 9

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (Paramount), Strays (Universal), War Pony (Picturehouse), My Imaginary Country (New Wave), Chevalier (Disney)

June 13

Il Trovatore (ROH - event cinema)

June 16

The Flash (Warner Bros), Elemental (Disney), Nobody Has To Know (Parkland)

June 23

No Hard Feelings (Sony), Joy Ride (Lionsgate)

June 30

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (Disney)

July

July 7

Insidious 5 (Sony)

July 14

Harold And The Purple Crayon (Sony), Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount)

July 21

Barbie (Warner Bros), Oppenheimer (Universal)



July 28

The Marvels (Warner Bros)

August

August 4

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount), The Meg 2 (Warner Bros)

August 9

The Nun 2 (Warner Bros)

August 11

Gran Turismo (Sony), Haunted Mansion (Disney), The Voyage Of The Demeter (eOne)

August 18

Blue Beetle (Warner Bros)

August 25

Scrapper (Picturehouse)

September

September 1

The Equalizer (Sony)



September 8

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (Universal)

September 15

A Haunting In Venice (Disney)

September 22

The Expendables (Lionsgate)

September 29

The Exorcist (Warner Bros)

October

October 6

Kraven The Hunter (Sony), True Love (Disney)

October 13

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Paramount)

October 20

Trolls 3 (Universal), Next Goal Wins (Disney)

November

November 3

Dune: Part II (Warner Bros)

November 17

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes (Lionsgate)

November 24

Wish (Disney), Elf (Warner Bros)

December

December 4

Smyrna (Helse)

December 15

Wonka (Warner Bros)

December 29

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom (Warner Bros)

Previous releases

January

January 6

Piggy (Vertigo), The Enforcer (Vertigo), Alcarràs (Mubi), A Man Called Otto (Sony), Rashomon (BFI), Till (Universal)

January 7

Andre Rieu In Dublin 2023 (Piece of Magic - event cinema)

January 9

Empire Of Light (Disney)

January 13

TÁR (Universal), The Old Way (Altitude), M3gan (Universal), Enys Men (BFI)

January 14

Fedora - Met Opera 2023 (Trafalgar - event cinema)

January 19

Like Water For Chocolate (ROH - event cinema)

January 20

Babylon (Paramount), Holy Spider (Mubi), More Than Ever (Modern), The Substitute (Sovereign), Dreaming Walls (Dogwoof), Alice, Darling (Lionsgate), Book Of Vision (Parkland)

January 26

The Crucible - NT Live 2023 (National Theatre - event cinema)

January 27

The Fabelmans (eOne), Unwelcome (Warner Bros), All The Beauty And The Bloodshed (Altitude), Pathaan (Yash Raj), January (Bulldog), Plane (Lionsgate)

February

February 3

The Whale (A24), Saint Omer (Picturehouse), EO (BFI), Knock At The Cabin (Universal), She Is Love (Signature), You Resemble Me (Modern), Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (Universal), Husband (Dartmouth), I Get Knocked Down (MusicFilmNetwork), Roman Holiday (Park Circus)

February 10

Epic Tails (Studiocanal), Magic Mike’s Last Dance (Warner Bros), Blue Jean (Altitude), Titanic 25 year anniversary (Disney), Sattar (Front Row), Nothing Lasts Forever (Dogwoof), Myanmar Diaries (ICA), Town Of Strangers (New Wave)

February 13

Varisu (Ahimsa Entertainment)

February 15

The Barber Of Seville (ROH - event cinema), Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends (Sony)

February 17

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (Universal), Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (Disney), Nostalgia (Curzon), The Inspection (Signature), Women Talking (Universal), Golgappe (Zee Studios), Atomic Hope (Wildcard), Sharper (Apple), The Son (Black Bear), Make Me Famous (Red Splat)

February 23

Othello (National Theatre - event cinema)

February 24

Creature (BFI), Missing (Sony), Joyland (Studio Soho), Cocaine Bear (Universal), What’s Love Got To Do With It? (Studiocanal), Broker (Picturehouse)

March

March 1

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To The Swordsmith Village (Sony)

March 2

Brian & Roger Eno: Live At The Acropolis (CinemaLive - event cinema)

March 3

Creed III (Warner Bros), Buck And The Preacher (Park Circus), I’m Fine (Thanks For Asking) (Bulldog), Close (Mubi), Project Wolf Hunting (Icon), Fashion Reimagined (Met Film), Electric Malady (Conic), Subject (Dogwoof), Heaven In Hell (Magnetes), Women Behind The Wheel (Dartmouth)

March 8

Cassatt: Painting The Modern Woman (Seventh Art - event cinema)

March 10

Charcoal (Signature), Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Peccadillo), My Sailor, My Love (Signature), Champions (Universal), Scream VI (Paramount), The Middle Man (Sovereign), The Wife And Her House Husband (Miracle), 65 (Sony), Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey (Altitude), Meet Me In The Bathroom (Dogwoof), Dreambuilders (Signature)

March 17

Pearl (Universal), Allelujah (Warner Bros), Rye Lane (Disney), Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (Warner Bros), Play Dead (Icon), Winners (Modern), Other People’s Children (Signature), Vaathi (Dreamz), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway (Zee Studios), The Age Of Innocence (Park Circus), Little English (Resource)

March 18

Lohengrin (Trafalgar - event cinema)

March 22

Turandot (ROH - event cinema), Louis Tomlinson: All Of Those Voices (Trafalgar - event cinema)

March 24

80 For Brady (Paramount), John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate), Infinity Pool (Universal), The Five Devils (Mubi), 1976 (New Wave), The Cow Who Sang A Song Into The Future (Sovereign), The Beasts (Curzon), A Good Person (Sky), Antidote (Dartmouth)

March 28

Heathers: The Musical (Kaleidoscope)

March 29

The Gallery (Miracle), Your Name (Anime)

March 30

Life Of Pi (NTLive - event cinema), Bheed (Reliance), Bholaa (Reliance)

March 31

Mummies (Warner Bros), Law Of Tehran (Vertigo), God’s Creatures (BFI), In The Middle (Tull), Little Eggs African Rescue (Miracle), Three Colours: Blue (Curzon), Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman (Modern), Riotsville USA (Dogwoof), The Night Of The 12th (Picturehouse), Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (eOne), The Big Lebowski (Park Circus)

April

April 1

Falstaff - Met Opera 2023 (Trafalgar - event cinema)

April 4

Barber (Eclipse)

April 5

Air (Warner Bros), Weathering With You (Anime)

April 6

Hamlet - Bristol Old Vic Live (Altitude - event cinema)

April 7

Leonor Will Never Die (Conic), The Pope’s Exorcist (Sony), Lola (Signature), Superman (Warner Bros), In The Court Of The Crimson King (Munro), Super Mario Bros (Universal), Godland (Curzon), Three Colours: White (Curzon), Blue Bag Life (Modern), Little Bear’s Big Trip (Signature), The Outwaters (Blue Finch), Ride On (Trinity), Monty Python’s Life Of Brian (National Amusements), Top Hat (BFI)

April 12

Cinderella (ROH - event cinema)

April 13

Metallica: 72 Seasons (Trafalgar - event cinema)

April 14

Suzume (Sony), Loving Highsmith (Met Film), Renfield (Universal), The Curse Of Rosalie (Icon), Cairo Conspiracy (Picturehouse), Raging Bull (Park Circus), Three Colours: Red (Curzon), One Fine Morning (Mubi), Assassin Club (Paramount), Barber (Eclipse)

April 15

Der Rosenkavalier (Trafalgar - event cinema)

April 18

Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition (Seventh Art - event cinema)

April 19

Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At RIver Plate (Trafalgar - event cinema)

April 20

Good (National Theatre - event cinema)

April 21

Evil Dead Rise (Studiocanal), Sick Of Myself (Modern), Kindling (Signature), Prayers For Our Sinners (Break Out), Pacifiction (New Wave), Junk Head (Anime), Missing (Sony), A Clever Woman (Tull), Free Money (Dogwoof), How To Blow Up A Pipeline (Vertigo)

April 24

Swallowed (Blue Finch)

April 26

Alien (Park Circus), Aliens (Park Circus)

April 27

The Marriage Of Figaro (ROH - event cinema)

April 28

The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry (eOne), Love According To Dalva (606), Rodeo (Curzon), Polite Society (Universal), Berg (Tull), Leaving To Remain (Verve), Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story Of The Once And Future Heavyweight Champion Of The World (Sony), Little Richard: I Am Everything (Dogwoof), The Passion Of Remembrance (BFI), Young Soul Rebels (BFI)

April 29

Champion (Trafalgar - event cinema)