Helen Mirren will receive the 37th American Cinematheque Award at the rescheduled American Cinematheque Awards on February 15, 2024.

The awards were postponed from their original November 4 date due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Previous American Cinematheque Award honourees include Scarlett Johannsson, Ryan Reynolds, Ridley Scott, Charlize Theron, and Bradley Cooper.

Current ticket holders are eligible to attend the American Cinematheque Awards on February 15, 2024.

American Cinematheque Awards is an annual fundraiser for its classic, international, and independent film programmes at the Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Angeles, the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, and the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

A portion of the funds support American Cinematheque’s commitment to diversified programming and audience reach, through engaging with Los Angeles County’s 88 school districts to broaden the AC Educational Screening Series (AC/ESS).