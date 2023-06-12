The beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is to wind down after Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and Eldridge announced on Monday (June 12) they have acquired all the Golden Globes’ assets, rights, and properties from the group.

The HFPA and its members will cease to exist while proceeds from the transaction as well as the existing resources of the HFPA will transition into a new California-based nonprofit, the Golden Globe Foundation, which will continue the legacy of HPFA’s entertainment-related charitable donations.

As part of the transaction, DCP and its partners will plan, host, and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards show and pursue global commercial opportunities for the show.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday January 7 2024.

The HFPA was founded in 1943 by a group of non-US journalists. Over the years they built a show that was widely considered to be the most entertaining spectacle on the awards circuit, but in recent years the group became mired in scandal.

A 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed financial and ethical impropriety and a lack of diversity among membership. The fallout led to NBC refusing to broadcast the 2022 ceremony, which went ahead as a largely boycotted private event in which the group announced its winners via Twitter.

The group tried to make good around town and restructure itself, inviting Fipresci members to vote for the Golden Globes in 2023 in an attempt to diversify its voter base. The show went ahead but had lost its lustre and significance in the eyes of many in the industry.

NBC aired the 2023 show under a one-year deal. At time of writing it remained unclear whether NBC, another broadcaster or a streaming platform will broadcast the 2024 ceremony. Starting in 2024 Netflix will air the SAG Awards, in a first for a streamer in the realm of film and TV awards.

Screen was also trying to establish further detail on who and how many people will be voting on the Globes going forward under the new structure.

“We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organisation to a commercial enterprise,” said Helen Hoehne, who most recently served as the HFPA’s president and appears to be staying on with the new structure.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” said Todd Boehly, the Eldridge chairman who is also co-owner of Chelsea Football Club in the UK. “My partners at DCP and I are grateful to Helen and team for their commitment to the successful implementation of a robust approach to governance, the expansion of the diverse and international voting body, implementing a professional, safe, and accountable environment, and trusting new ownership with a new direction for the Globes.”

“As stewards of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue creating the most dynamic awards ceremony on live television viewed across the world,” said Jay Penske, CEO of DCP. “We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and captivate new and existing audiences to celebrate the very best in television and motion pictures.”