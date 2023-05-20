Highland Film Group and Nickel City Pictures are handling worldwide sales and have released the first look image of Russell Crowe and Karen Gillan crime thriller Sleeping Dogs, which recently wrapped production in Australia.

Adam Cooper makes his feature directorial debut on the project from Nickel City Pictures and New Leaf Literary project about a former homicide detective tasked with re-examining a murder case from his past who enlists the help of his former partner and encounters a

The cast includes Marton Csokas, Harry Greenwood, Tommy Flanagan, and Thomas M. Wright.

Cooper and Bill Collage adapted E.O. Chirovici’s novel The Book Of Mirrors and Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures produces alongside Cooper, Bill Collage, Deborah Glover and Pouya Shabazian of New Leaf Literary.