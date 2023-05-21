Picturehouse Entertainment has picked up the UK and Ireland rights to Japanese Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Cannes competition title Monster, from French sales outfit Goodfellas.

Japan’s Gaga Corporation is handling sales in Asia, while Goodfellas has the rest of the world.

A mother feels something is wrong with her son as he begins acting strangely. Discovering that a teacher is responsible, she storms into the school demanding to know what’s going on. Gradually, the truth starts to emerge.

The film reunites the Japanese director with his Shoplifters star Ando Sakura and also includes Nagayama Eita, Tanaka Yuko and child actors Kurokawa Soya and Hiiragi Hinata.

Producers are Genki Kawamura and Kenji Yamada.

Clare Binns, managing director of Picturehouse Entertainment, said: “It’s wonderful to be working with Kore-Eda and our friends at Goodfellas again on this intelligent, moving and heartfelt new film. We cannot wait to bring this to cinema screens where it belongs.”

Eva Diederix, head of sales for Goodfellas, added: “We are sure that our longtime friends at Picturehouse will make Koreeda’s captivating and thrilling new movie a hit in the UK. With its amazing visuals, great soundtrack and gripping plot, this is a must watch movie and it will keep you on the edge of your seat.”