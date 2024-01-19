Action comedy Rob N Roll is set to receive the biggest international rollout for a Chinese New Year title from Hong Kong since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The feature, starring Aaron Kwok and directed by Albert Mak, will be released in a dozen territories, including non-traditional markets such as Africa and Cambodia, over a span of three weeks.

Hong Kong star Kwok (Where The Wind Blows) plays a ruthless robber who accidentally teams up with two wannabe-robbers for a heist that leads to a string of shootouts and explosions. The stellar cast also includes Mad Fate star Lam Ka Tung and Richie Ren of Trivisa.

It opens today (January 19) in mainland China via iQiyi, ahead of the highly competitive and crowded Chinese New Year period, which will see the opening of a string of mainland-Chinese productions. NiuVision Media will release in North America on January 26 while a rare release in Africa, through BrandChina, will be on February 9.

The film will hit several territories on February 8 including Australia and New Zealand (Little Monster Entertainment), Cambodia (Westec Media), Malaysia (Mega Films Distribution), Singapore (Shaw Renters), Taiwan (Sky Films Entertainment) and Thailand (Artop International).

The Hong Kong release through Gala Film Distribution is set for February 9, the eve of Chinese New Year, which is traditionally the most lucrative season and fuels a box office spike. Last year, Hong Kong cinemas were able to stay open during Chinese New Year for the first time since 2020. For two years in 2021 and 2022 when the cinemas were shuttered due to the pandemic, the release of local Chinese New Year titles were cancelled in Hong Kong as well as in overseas markets.

Rob N Roll is directed by Mak, the co-director A Lifetime Treasure, and produced by veteran Derek Yee whose latest credits include Time Still Turns The Pages and In Broad Daylight. Hong Kong-based Entertaining Power is both the production company and international sales agent.