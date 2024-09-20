Action thriller Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In has been selected as Hong Kong’s entry to the 97th Academy Awards.

The Federation of Motion Picture Producers of Hong Kong voted for the film, directed by Soi Cheang, to represent the region in the best international feature film category of the Oscars.

The feature played as a midnight screening at Cannes following its release in Hong Kong on May 1, where it proved a major hit with takings of $13.7m. Recording nearly 1.6 million admissions made it the highest ever ticket sales for a local film in Hong Kong and the second highest ever when including foreign films. It also took nearly $100m in mainland China.

Hong Kong has secured nominations for the Oscars three times over the years including Derek Tsang’s Better Days in 2020, Chen Kaige’s Farewell My Concubine in 1994 and Zhang Yimou’s Raise The Red Lantern in 1992. It made the shortlist in 2014 with Won Kar-wai’s The Grandmaster. Last year, Hong Kong submitted Anastasia Tsang’s A Light Never Goes Out but was disqualified.

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In is adapted from manga series City Of Darkness by Andy Seto, which is based on a novel written by Yuyi, and was reportedly filmed on a production budget of around $40m, making it one of the most expensive Hong Kong productions to date.

Set in the British Colonial Hong Kong of the 1980s, the story follows a troubled youth named Chan as he accidentally enters the infamous Kowloon Walled City – a dangerous Chinese enclave riddled with gang crime and corruption. He soon discovers order amidst the chaos and learns important life lessons from the inhabitants as they resist an invasion.

The cast includes emerging actors Raymond Lam, Terrance Lau, Tony Wu and German Cheung, opposite established stars Louis Koo, Philip Ng and Sammo Hung.

Producers are John Chong, known for Infernal Affairs, and Wilson Yip of Ip Man.

Macau-born filmmaker Cheang was awarded best director at this year’s HKFAs for murder mystery Mad Fate and is also known for Limbo, Dog Bite Dog and The Monkey King franchise. Twilight Of The Warriors marks his first Oscar submission.

A trilogy is planned that includes prequel Twilight Of The Warriors: Dragon Throne and sequel Twilight Of The Warriors: The Final Chapter.

Sales are handled by Media Asia, which closed distribution deals for North America and territories throughout Europe and Asia.