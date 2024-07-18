IATSE members have ratified the three-year Hollywood Basic Agreement and Area Standards Agreement tentatively struck last month with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The union, which represents around 170,000 technicians and craftspeople in film and television in North America, said on Thursday that 85.9% of members voted in favour of approving the Hollywood Basic, while 87.2% voted in favour of approving the Area Standards Agreement.

Both contracts come into effect on August 4 and run through 2027.

All local chapters voted in favour and delegate counts in favour were unanimous for both contracts. IATSE said turnout was “historically high”, with strong majorities of members participating in both votes.

IATSE International president Matthew D. Loeb said, “Between significant wage increases in addition to several craft-specific adjustments, bolstered health/pension benefits with new funding mechanisms, improved safety provisions, critical protections preventing misuse of artificial intelligence from displacing IATSE members, and more — the gains secured in these contracts mark a significant step forward for America’s film and TV industry and its workers.”

The union previously said “significant improvements” in the Area Standards Agreement included scale wage rate increases of 7%, 4%, and 3.5% over successive years.

The Hollywood Basic Agreement is an umbrella contract covering approximately 45,000 behind-the-scenes film and television workers primarily located in Los Angeles, across IATSE’s 13 West Coast Studio Locals.

The Area Standards Agreement covers 23 local unions and approximately 25,000 film and television workers across the United States excluding Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Chicago.

Talks between the Teamsters and Hollywood Basic Crafts and AAMPTP are ongoing before the contract expires on July 31.