Idris Elba will direct his second feature film, co-directing UK independent survival thriller Above The Below with Martin Owen.

The film will shoot at the UK’s Pinewood Studios under PACT/Equity contracts. Lionsgate will launch sales on the film at the upcoming American Film Market (AFM, October 31-November 5).

Above The Below is based on an original idea by Owen, with a script written by Elizabeth Morris, Matt Mitchell and Vicki Sargent, developed by Owen’s Future Artists Entertainment.

Matt Williams produces for Future Artists Entertainment with Gina Carter; Pascal Degove is executive producer.

The film sees a tight-knit trio of astronauts survive a destructive re-entry to Earth, only to find themselves cut off from the world. As their capsule begins to sink to the unknown depths of the ocean, they must fight for survival.

Williams described the film as “a crazy rollercoaster of a movie that will have audiences on the edge of their seat.”

Yardie, Elba’s debut feature as director, debuted at Sundance in 2018; while Owen has previously directed films including last year’s comedy-horror The Loneliest Boy In The World, and 2020’s comedy-sci-fi The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud.

Owen and Williams founded Future Artists Entertainment in 2019, since when the company has produced 12 features, including six for Sky Originals, two for Amazon Studios and one for Netflix.