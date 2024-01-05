Indie Sales has boarded Blandine Lenoir’s fourth feature Juliette In Spring and will launch sales at Unifrance’s Rendez-Vous in Paris which takes place from January 16-23.

The film, based on Camille Jourdy’s graphic novel, follows a thirty-something woman who returns to her hometown to spend time with her family as buried memories, unspoken truths and long-buried secrets bubble up to the surface in what Indie Sales calls “a sweet, tender and sometimes extravagant family portrait.”

The film stars Cesar-winning actress Izia Higelin in the titular role alongside a handful of well-known French actors including Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Noémie Lvovsky and Sophie Guillemin.

Diaphana will release the film in France. Juliette in Spring is produced by Karé Productions, whose credits include Bernadette starring Catherine Deneuve.

Lenoir’s previous work includes abortion drama Angry Annie starring Laure Calamy which premiered in Locarno in 2022, after her 2017 hit Fifty Springtimes which was released in 50+ countries.

Also at the Rendez-Vous, Indie Sales will market premiere Teddy Lussi-Modeste’s The Good Teacher starring François Civil (Three Musketeers) as a young teacher wrongfully accused of sexual misconduct by a teenage girl from his class. The film is notably written by Venice-winning Happening director Audrey Diwan and produced by Kazak Productions (Titane, Corsage).

Indie Sales will also unveil the first market screening of Yolande Moreau’s The Jolly Forgers and will pursue sales on widely sold biopic Maria Montessori by Léa Todorov and Venice title Sidonie In Japan starring Isabelle Huppert.