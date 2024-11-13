The inaugural JAFF Market from Indonesia has unveiled 10 feature projects for its JAFF Future Project (JFP), a new project market held in collaboration with Australia’s Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) and set to take place from December 3-5 during the Jogja NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF) in Indonesia.

Seven of the projects are from Indonesia, including drama All Things Real And Unreal by Paul Agusta and animation Kancil by Adriano Rudiman, with one from Malaysia (crime thriller The Silent Village by Ho Yuhang) and two from Australia (horror drama Raesita Grey by Katrina Irawati Graham and documentary Until Death by Ben Golotta).

Yulia Evina Bhara, Muhammad Zaidy and Vivian Idris are on the selection committee for Indonesia, while the Australian projects are selected collectively by AFF, JAFF Market and mylab. The projects are in early stage of development and gap financing.

JFP is headed by Meiske Taurisia, the award-winning producer of Locarno’s Golden Leopard winner Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash. She said that the selection’s diverse variety of genres “should cater to the appetites of various investors, producers and distributors, looking for stimulating film projects for their pipeline”.

JFP is an extension of the partnership between AFF and JAFF, following an exchange programme that spotlighted its local cinema in the other’s festival and the reciprocal visit of AFF CEO and creative director Mat Kesting and JAFF programme director Alexander Matius. Australia’s Federal Government and the Office for the Arts are among the backers.

Building on this partnership, this international collaboration also comprises mylab, a film workshop headed by curator Lorna Tee, and further partners such as White Light Post from Thailand, Kongchak Studio from Cambodia, BSM Equipment from Indonesia.

JAFF co-founder and festival director Ifa Isfansyah serves as chairperson of JAFF Market, which will be held at the Jogja Expo Centre in the city of Yogyakarta in southern Java, partially coinciding with JAFF (November 30 – December 7).

The JAFF Future Project (JFP) line-up

Projects from Indonesia

All Things Real And Unreal (Segala Yang Semu Dan Nyata)

Director/ writer: Paul Agusta

Producer: Bunga Ineza

Company: Kapsul Waktu Studio

Kancil

Director: Adriano Rudiman

Producer: Novia Puspa Sari

Writers: Widya Arifianti & Ziyanshafa

Company: Visinema

Love Unwanted (Pangku)

Director: Reza Rahadian

Producer: Arya Ibrahim/ Coproducer: Gita Fara

Writer: Felix Nesi

Company: Gambar Gerak

Me, My Mother’s Favorite Monkey (Aku, Monyet Kesayangan Ibuku)

Director/ writer: Ivonne Kani

Producer: Frederica Nancy

Company: Kani Studio

Ping Pong

Director: Najam Yardo

Producer: Hannan Cinthya

Writer: Hafizu Sandro

Company: KREASI ANGKASA SEMESTA - ARUNGI FILMS

The Light of Fire (Tinju Api)

Director/ Writer: Sesarini

Producers: Lyza Anggraheni & Ismail Basbeth

Company: Ruang Basbeth Bercerita

The Tiger

Director: Ardiansah Sulistiana

Producer/ Writer: Aris Nugraha

Company: ANP Films

Project from Malaysia

The Silent Village (AMAN/DAMAI)

Director/ Writer: Ho Yuhang

Producer: Lorna Tee

Co-Writer: Prima Rusdi

Company: Paperheart

Projects from Australia

Raesita Grey

Director / producer / writer: Katrina Irawati Graham

Producer: Ana Tiwary

Until Death (Sampai Mati)

Director / producer: Ben Golotta

Producer: Morgan Wright

Writer: Putu Juli Sastrawan

Company: Repeater Productions