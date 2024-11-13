The inaugural JAFF Market from Indonesia has unveiled 10 feature projects for its JAFF Future Project (JFP), a new project market held in collaboration with Australia’s Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) and set to take place from December 3-5 during the Jogja NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF) in Indonesia.
Seven of the projects are from Indonesia, including drama All Things Real And Unreal by Paul Agusta and animation Kancil by Adriano Rudiman, with one from Malaysia (crime thriller The Silent Village by Ho Yuhang) and two from Australia (horror drama Raesita Grey by Katrina Irawati Graham and documentary Until Death by Ben Golotta).
Yulia Evina Bhara, Muhammad Zaidy and Vivian Idris are on the selection committee for Indonesia, while the Australian projects are selected collectively by AFF, JAFF Market and mylab. The projects are in early stage of development and gap financing.
JFP is headed by Meiske Taurisia, the award-winning producer of Locarno’s Golden Leopard winner Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash. She said that the selection’s diverse variety of genres “should cater to the appetites of various investors, producers and distributors, looking for stimulating film projects for their pipeline”.
JFP is an extension of the partnership between AFF and JAFF, following an exchange programme that spotlighted its local cinema in the other’s festival and the reciprocal visit of AFF CEO and creative director Mat Kesting and JAFF programme director Alexander Matius. Australia’s Federal Government and the Office for the Arts are among the backers.
Building on this partnership, this international collaboration also comprises mylab, a film workshop headed by curator Lorna Tee, and further partners such as White Light Post from Thailand, Kongchak Studio from Cambodia, BSM Equipment from Indonesia.
JAFF co-founder and festival director Ifa Isfansyah serves as chairperson of JAFF Market, which will be held at the Jogja Expo Centre in the city of Yogyakarta in southern Java, partially coinciding with JAFF (November 30 – December 7).
The JAFF Future Project (JFP) line-up
Projects from Indonesia
All Things Real And Unreal (Segala Yang Semu Dan Nyata)
Director/ writer: Paul Agusta
Producer: Bunga Ineza
Company: Kapsul Waktu Studio
Kancil
Director: Adriano Rudiman
Producer: Novia Puspa Sari
Writers: Widya Arifianti & Ziyanshafa
Company: Visinema
Love Unwanted (Pangku)
Director: Reza Rahadian
Producer: Arya Ibrahim/ Coproducer: Gita Fara
Writer: Felix Nesi
Company: Gambar Gerak
Me, My Mother’s Favorite Monkey (Aku, Monyet Kesayangan Ibuku)
Director/ writer: Ivonne Kani
Producer: Frederica Nancy
Company: Kani Studio
Ping Pong
Director: Najam Yardo
Producer: Hannan Cinthya
Writer: Hafizu Sandro
Company: KREASI ANGKASA SEMESTA - ARUNGI FILMS
The Light of Fire (Tinju Api)
Director/ Writer: Sesarini
Producers: Lyza Anggraheni & Ismail Basbeth
Company: Ruang Basbeth Bercerita
The Tiger
Director: Ardiansah Sulistiana
Producer/ Writer: Aris Nugraha
Company: ANP Films
Project from Malaysia
The Silent Village (AMAN/DAMAI)
Director/ Writer: Ho Yuhang
Producer: Lorna Tee
Co-Writer: Prima Rusdi
Company: Paperheart
Projects from Australia
Raesita Grey
Director / producer / writer: Katrina Irawati Graham
Producer: Ana Tiwary
Until Death (Sampai Mati)
Director / producer: Ben Golotta
Producer: Morgan Wright
Writer: Putu Juli Sastrawan
Company: Repeater Productions
