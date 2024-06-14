Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has climbed to $22.3m at the international box office after the first two days, while Disney distribution executives reported a year-to-date high $13m in Thursday night previews in North America.

Mexico delivered $5.7m in the third highest animated opening day of all-time and the ninth highest industry opening day of all-time. The opening day brought in twice that of Inside Out in 2015, and tripled the opening day of King Fu Panda 4 earlier this year.

After Pixar’s highest ever opening day in South Korea on Wednesday, the tally has climbed to $2.3m. Philippines has generated the same amount after two days.

A $600,000 Thursday opening day in Australia generated the third highest opening day of 2024 to date and the highest animated opening day so far this year. It was 183% ahead of Inside Out and 93% ahead of Kung Fu Panda 4.

Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific Taiwan and Singapore both delivered the second highest opening day of the year to date and the highest animated opening so far in 2024, finishing 77% ahead of Inside Out and 60% ahead of Kung Fu Panda 4, and 57% and 66% ahead, respectively. Taiwan produced $300,000 and Singapore $200,000.

In Latin America, Inside Out 2 scored the second highest animated opening day of all time in Argentina on $1.1m, behind Toy Story 4. Across the region there were all-time animated opening day records in Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Ecuador, and highest second all-time animated opening days in Central America and Bolivia behind Toy Story 4. Paraguay and Uruguay delivered record Pixar bows.

In Europe and Middle East there were number one openings in most markets, with highest animated opening days of all time in Ukraine ($100,000) and Kazakhstan ($200,000). Saudi Arabia generated $300,000 for the second highest animated opening day of all time in second place in the Thursday charts, while there were all-time record Pixar and Disney animation opening days in Hungary, Lebanon, Serbia, and Slovakia.

Friday sees further openings in the UK, Norway, South Africa, Turkey, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. Inside Out 2 will be active in 62% of the international landscape this weekend, with France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan and Brazil opening later.

In North America, Inside Out 2 opens in 4,440 cinemas and an emboldened Disney has upped its opening three-day forecast from $80-85m to around $100m, which would overtake Dune: Part Two’s $82.5m to rank as the highest of the year to date.