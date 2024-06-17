Inside Out 2 animates charts with great start

Disney’s Inside Out 2 started with a huge $295m weekend at the global box office, and is tracking towards the highest global opening for an animated feature.

With $155m in the US and $140m internationally, the sequel breathed fresh life into box office charts around the world, taking top spot in all major markets including UK-Ireland ($13.9m), Germany ($8.1m) and South Korea ($14.9m). It was the biggest opening of 2024 in most markets including UK-Ireland, topping the $11.8m of January’s Dune: Part Two with the best three-day figures since Barbie in July 2023 ($24.2m). It recorded the highest opening weekend ever in Colombia and Turkey.

The film is still to open in markets including France, Italy and Spain (all June 19), Brazil (June 20), China (June 21) and Japan (August 1). Should it maintain its levels from this weekend in those markets, it will record the highest-grossing opening ever for an animated feature.

The $295m global opening dwarfs the $90m start of 2015’s Inside Out. That film went on to $858m worldwide. Disney will hope the superior start for the sequel will push it past the $1bn mark – a level the studio has crossed just once since the pandemic with 2022’s Avatar: The Way Of Water ($2.3bn).

Inside Out 2 also brought in $14.5m in Imax this weekend – the fourth-biggest animated opening weekend in the format, excluding China.

Bad Boys ride on

The success of Inside Out 2 follows a strong opening session for Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride Or Die last time out, raising hopes of a box office recovery after a tough spring season.

Ride Or Die held well in its second session, adding $63.8m globally – a 39% drop from its opening session – to reach $214.6m around the world. That $63.8m figure was comprised of $33m in the US and $30.8m internationally. This included $13.4m in Europe, with decent holds in UK-Ireland ($2.3m, down 37% for $9m), France ($2.1m, down 33% for $5.8m) and Germany ($1.9m, down 40% for $6.4m).

It maintained the number one spot in the Middle East, with $6.7m taking it to a $20.7m total across the region. It has already passed the $141.4m lifetime of 1995’s Bad Boys, and is closing in on the $273.3m of 2003’s Bad Boys II. With Japan (June 21) and China (June 22) to come in the next week, overtaking the $426.5m of 2020’s Bad Boys For Life – the highest-grossing Hollywood film at the global box office, due to the pandemic – remains a possibility.

Also for Sony, Columbia Pictures/Alcon Entertainment’s The Garfield Movie made $7.2m in international markets this weekend, to hit a $217.8m worldwide total. Upcoming releases include France (July 31) and Japan (August 16).

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures’ volleyball anime Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle expanded to France this weekend with $466,000 forming a major part of a $1.1m global weekend, and $14.8m total.

IF keeps its head

Paramount’s IF opened to $360,000 in Japan and $250,000 in China, as part of a $3.6m international weekend. It has $72.6m in total from international markets; and also crossed $100m in the US this weekend. A $7.1m global weekend brings it to a $173.6m worldwide total.