The involuntary manslaughter trial of Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed got underway in a New Mexico courtroom on Thursday when the prosecution said her negligent and “sloppy” conduct led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Prosecutors claimed Gutierrez-Reed, who is 27 and was 24 at the time of the tragedy, failed to properly check the prop gun she handed to Alec Baldwin.

The weapon in Baldwin’s hand discharged during a rehearsal at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Santa Fe, on October 21 2021, and hit Hutchins (pictured), who died hours later in hospital. It was later found the gun contained a live round.

Lawyers said the defendant acted as if safety protocols were “optional” and did not spot she had loaded a live round into the prop before handing it to Baldwin, the film’s star and lead producer.

Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter and one of evidence tampering. If found guilty she faces up to three years in prison.

The jury of seven men and five women was shown a photograph of Gutierrez-Reed sitting with a box of rounds and said at least two matched live rounds found on set.

Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer Jason Bowles said it was not possible to identify whether a round was live or a dummy from a photograph. Bowles’ team asserts the production’s main weapons and ammunition supplier was responsible for supplying the live rounds found on set. The supplier has denied responsibility.

In opening statements Bowles painted a very different picture of the circumstances surrounding the tragic events. He argued his client was a “scapegoat”, the “least powerful person” on a “chaotic” set who was being blamed for the mistakes of others and was saddled with additional responsibility of handling props.

Bowles said Baldwin pointed the gun towards people on set, violating safety protocols. Baldwin, 65, faces separate charges of involuntary manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to start in August.

Gutierrez-Reed also faces one charge of evidence tampering in relation to passing a small bag of cocaine to another crew member on the fateful day.

The trial is expected to last two weeks. Rust director Joel Souza, who was struck in the shoulder by the live round, is among those expected to testify.

Also expected to take the stand are first assistant director Dave Halls, who made a plea bargain with authorities and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge of negligent handling of a gun; and Gutierrez-Reed’s stepfather and veteran armourer Thell Gutierrez-Reed.