Jackrabbit Media has closed a North American deal with Level 33 on Oscar winner Tom Schulman’s high stakes gambling drama Double Down South and will continue talks with international buyers in Cannes this week.

The feature stars Lili Simmons as Diana, whose plan to win at gambling takes a dangerous turn when a local kingpin wants her to be the new attraction at his illegal gambling den. Kim Coates from Sons Of Anarchy also stars and the feature shot on location in Georgia.

Schulman, who won the original screenplay Oscar for Dead Poets Society, wrote and directed Double Down South and also produced alongside Rick Wallace, Seth Michaels, and Sara Sometti Michaels.

Level 33 plans an exclusive theatrical release followed by digital roll-out in autumn. Company president and CEO Andreas Olavarria said, “The film is a real testament to Schulman’s incredible talent as both a writer and director, and we’re confident that his vision will make this a must-see movie for audiences.”

Mark Padilla, president of worldwide sales and acquisitions at Jackrabbit Media, added: “We are proud of this film, and we believe that with Level 33’s extensive distribution network, it will be seen by many viewers who will appreciate the great story.”

Schulman described Double Down South as “a labour of love”, adding: “I look forward to audiences enjoying the suspenseful ride.”

The Cannes sales slate for Jack Campbell and Rebecca Campbell’s Jackrabbit Media includes Nina Dobrev in the comedy Sick Girl.

The company’s credits include horror comedy Baby Blue by Adam Mason, Kurtis David’s upcoming Pill set to film in Canada later this year, sci-fi Assassin 51 from CSI franchise creator Anthony E. Zuiker, and Franklin Ritch’s SXSW entry The Artifice Girl.