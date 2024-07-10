My Hero Academia: You’re Next, the fourth film in the popular manga and anime franchise, is set to receive a theatrical release in North America this autumn.

Toho International, whose first US release was Godzilla Minus One in 2023, will open the animated feature on October 11. Details were revealed at Anime Expo 2024 in Los Angeles, where the first 15 minutes of the feature were shown to fans. The film will be released in subtitled and dubbed versions.

The story continues to follow high school student and aspiring superhero Izuku Midoriya in a Japan that has fallen into chaos following war and centres on the appearance of a destructive giant fortress. The film is directed by Tensai Okamura from a script by Yosuke Kuroda.

Toho International president Koji Ueda pointed to the global success of Oscar-winner Godzilla Minus One when announcing You’re Next, stating the former made it “clear US moviegoers want to watch Japanese theatrical releases as intended – on the big screen with their friends and fellow fans”. Godzilla Minus One took $56.4m at the US box office, setting a record as the top-grossing Japanese live-action title to date.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be released in Japan on August 2.

The previous theatrical instalment of the franchise, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, was distributed in North America by Sony-owned Funimation and in the UK by Columbia Pictures in 2021. The film earned $47m worldwide, of which $12.3m came from the US and $300,000 from the UK.

The My Hero Academia manga is an ongoing series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, which debuted in the pages of popular manga magazine Shonen Jump in 2014. Aside from theatrical films, the manga has being adapted into an anime series, which began its seventh season in May.