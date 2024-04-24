Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes have signed on to Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, which Sony will distribute worldwide.

Plot details remain under wraps on the project, based on Alex Garland’s screenplay and conceived as the first in a trilogy.

Boyle and Garland are also producing 28 Years Later alongside Andrew Macdonald, who produced the 2002 breakout 28 Days Later, directed by Boyle, and 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directed and featured Boyle as executive producer.

Peter Rice and Bernie Bellew are also serving as producers on 28 Years Later.

Cillian Murphy, who recently won the lead actor Oscar for Oppenheimer and starred in the original 28 Days Later, returns to the 28 fold as an executive producer.

28 Days Later grossed $84.7m worldwide and starred Murphy as a man who awakens from a coma to discover the UK has been ravaged by a rage-inducing virus.

28 Weeks Later followed efforts by the US Army to help repopulate the UK after the initial outbreak and earned $65m at the global box office.

Comer broke out in Killing Eve and next stars opposite Austin Butler and Tom Hardy in The Bikeriders. Taylor-Johnson’s credits include Bullet Train and he will next be seen opposite Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy.

Fiennes earned Oscar nominations for The English Patient and Schindler’s List and will be seen later this year in Edward Berger’s thriller Conclave.

Deadline first reported on the casting.