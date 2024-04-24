Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan has come aboard New Regency’s adaptation of the Cormac McCarthy novel Blood Meridian.

Logan, whose credits include Skyfall, The Aviator, Gladiator, and the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, joins previously announced director John Hillcoat on the project.

Hillcoat will produce alongside Keith Redmon for New Regency. McCarthy’s son John Francis McCarthy will serve as executive producer, and Cormac McCarthy will receive a posthumous executive producer credit.

Blood Meridian is based on historical conflicts along the Texas-Mexico border in the 1850s and follows the journey of the Kid, a 14-year-old from Tennessee, as he navigates the brutal and harrowing landscape of the West’s new era.

Logan called Blood Meridian ”a majestic, beautiful and uncompromising book”.

Hillcoat said, “After years of dreaming and scheming about adapting this great work into a movie, after years of discussing adaptation ideas with Cormac, we are excited to have the writer John Logan weigh in with his passion and understanding of Cormac’s sensibility, to help bring Blood Meridian the movie to fruition.”

Among New Regency’s upcoming film slate are The Bikeriders starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy at Focus Features; Steve McQueen’s Blitz with Saoirse Ronan at Apple TV+; and Alex Gibney’s Untitled Elon Musk documentary, which hails from Double Agent, New Regency’s joint venture with Black Bear, and will air on HBO.