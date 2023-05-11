John Travolta and Katherine Heigl will star in romantic comedy That’s Amore, written and directed by Green Book writer-producer Nick Vallelonga.

Christopher Walken is also in talks to join the cast of the film, which will begin production in August 2023, and for which Palisades Park Pictures (PPP) will launch worldwide sales at Cannes next week; Cassian Elwes will co-represent US rights with PPP.

Vallelonga will produce through his Vallelonga Productions, alongside Cassian Elwes under his Elevated Films banner, and Brenda Emmett and Vince Emmett of American Troubadours. Executive producers are David Polemeni and PPP’s Tamara Birkemoe and Mark Damon.

The film follows a single man worried that his best dating years are behind him, and a single woman with a secret from her past and an over-protective father. When the singletons literally bump into each other, an immediate connection is formed. Grease star Travolta will sing and dance in the film.

Vallelonga won Oscars for best original screenplay and best picture in 2019 for Green Book, which grossed $340m worldwide at the box office.

Cannes will be a first market for US firm Palisades Park Pictures, which launched last month as an arm of Ashland Hill Media Finance, with operations in Los Angeles and London.

”This film’s unparalleled star power and endearing, romantic charm is a testament to the quality of films that PPP will continue to present to buyers at forthcoming film markets,” said Birkemoe.